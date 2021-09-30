Katie Holmes' 'Pieces of April' is Available for Streaming on Amazon

Movies
Shutterstock | 64736

Lindsay Cronin

Katie Holmes is far removed from her role as April Burns in 2003's Pieces of April. After all, it's been 18 years since the film was released and much has happened in her life since.

In addition to appearing in several memorable roles, including her portrayal of Rachel Dawes in Batman Begins, her rendition of Miss Meadows in Miss Meadows, and her part as Heather Holloway in Thank You for Smoking, Holmes married and divorced actor Tom Cruise, and began acting as a single mom to her now 15-year-old daughter Suri.

Katie Holmes Shared a Tribute to 'Pieces of April' on Instagram in August

Shutterstock | 842245

While many years have gone by, Holmes hasn't forgotten about her beloved character, April Burns, or her cast mates, including Derek Luke (Bobby), Sean Hayes (Wayne), Alison Pill (Beth Burns), Oliver Platt (Jim Burns), and Patricia Clarkson (Joy Burns). And, in a post shared to her Instagram page at the end of August, she looked back on their Sundance Film Festival premiere.

"We went to Sundance with Pieces of April in 2003. It was such an incredible experience to be a part of this wonderful festival that really nurtures and inspires artists and creates such a beautiful community of creative souls," she wrote in her message to her fans and followers.

Katie Holmes' Post Honored the Sundance Organization

Shutterstock | 564025

"This summer, [the Sundance Organization] is celebrating 40 years of supporting independent artists. As a nonprofit, they’ve been able to offer their vital artist programs because of the generosity of people who understand the impact that storytelling can have on our culture and the importance of diverse voices," Holmes continued in the post.

Holmes went on to encourage her fans and followers to donate to the organization, if they are able, and provided them with a link to visit to do so.

'Pieces of April' Brought in $3.2 Million

Shutterstock | 1296406

According to Rotten Tomatos, Pieces of April was given an 84 percent on the Tomatometer and a 73 percent audience score.

The film followed Holmes' character as she attempted to reunite her estranged family with a homemade Thanksgiving dinner.

While Pieces of April was a low-budget film, costing just $300,000 to make, its creators certainly made a honorable profit.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film brought in a whopping $3,272,028, with $2,528,664 of that total being generated in the United States alone.

You Can Watch 'Pieces of April' on Amazon Prime

Shutterstock | 564025

If you are old-fashioned, you can certainly order or purchase a DVD from a local store on internet distributor. But, if you are like most and have ditched the DVD player and taken to streaming, you can watch Pieces of April on Amazon Prime.

Even if you aren't a member of the streaming service, you can rent the movie for just $3.99, or you can purchase it and save it on your computer for the low price of $14.99 for endless viewing.

Read Next

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Promotes Essential Nudes In Skintight Dress

by Rebecca Cukier |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

How Much Chanel West Coast Earns Per Episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness'

Entertainment

Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Slit Glitter Dress With 'Princess' Vibes

Celebrities

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Turns Heads In Plunging Silver Versace Dress

Celebrities

Demi Rose Explores Mexico Beach In Tropical Bikini

Celebrities

Blake Lively Rocks Thigh-Skimming Barbie Minidress On Iced Coffee Run

TV

Gizelle Bryant Disappoints in Cheap Barbie Look at RHOP Reunion

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.