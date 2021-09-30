Katie Holmes' 'Pieces of April' is Available for Streaming on Amazon

Katie Holmes is far removed from her role as April Burns in 2003's Pieces of April. After all, it's been 18 years since the film was released and much has happened in her life since.

In addition to appearing in several memorable roles, including her portrayal of Rachel Dawes in Batman Begins, her rendition of Miss Meadows in Miss Meadows, and her part as Heather Holloway in Thank You for Smoking, Holmes married and divorced actor Tom Cruise, and began acting as a single mom to her now 15-year-old daughter Suri.