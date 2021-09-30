'Hermione Granger' Face Emma Watson Admits Her Car Isn't The 'Prettiest'

Emma Watson might have a net worth of $85 million, but the Harry Potter actress isn't zooming around in a Lamborghini. The 31-year-old actress has been opening up on what she owns, including the first items she bought once her movie paycheck started to get serious.

Speaking to Interview Mag about her career achievements and where she likes to swipe her credit card, the British beauty revealed she actually drives a Prius. In fact, the car deemed a "brick" by others isn't one the star even finds attractive.