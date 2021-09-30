'Hermione Granger' Face Emma Watson Admits Her Car Isn't The 'Prettiest'

Emma Watson might have a net worth of $85 million, but the Harry Potter actress isn't zooming around in a Lamborghini. The 31-year-old actress has been opening up on what she owns, including the first items she bought once her movie paycheck started to get serious.

Speaking to Interview Mag about her career achievements and where she likes to swipe her credit card, the British beauty revealed she actually drives a Prius. In fact, the car deemed a "brick" by others isn't one the star even finds attractive.

Says Car Isn't 'The Prettiest'

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:EmmaWatsonNov2010.jpg

Watson, who might go sexy in her thigh-skimming dresses, does not appear to have gone sexy in her vehicle choices. The Burberry face said:

"I got my license last year, and I love the Prius, even if my friends say it’s ugly. They say I drive a brick. And, to be fair, it’s not the prettiest car on the road, but it’s good for the environment. It’s sensible and boring—like me."

The reveal came as Watson also listed her first buys with her Harry Potter cash.

First Purchases With 'Harry Potter' Money

When asked what her first proper "splurge" with her Hollywood money was, Watson replied: "I got myself a laptop. I took my dad to Tuscany. He works so hard, my dad, so I rang up his secretary and asked when he was free, and I booked us a holiday."

Watson, known for her post-Harry Potter roles in movies The Circle and Beauty & The Beast, joined the Harry Potter franchise in 2001, with the final movie released in 2009. More photos below.

On Being A Child Star

Shutterstock | 487966

Emma, now unrecognizable from her early childhood days as goody two-shoes Hermione Granger on the fantasy wizard series, also reflected on being so young as she attained global fame.

"I was so young, and I don’t think I really knew the greatness of what I was signing on for," she said, adding: "I really want to study. I would love to try theater. I need to try stuff out. But I say all this now—I’m sure I’ll still be here in 10 years, making Harry Potter 30."

Says Co-Stars Are Like Siblings

Fans were used to seeing Emma on-screen with Harry Potter co-stars Danielle Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, and others. The actress noted a close bond between the pack, stating: "To be honest, we see so much of each other when we’re working that hanging out together would be overload. I love them, but I need to see other friends off set. They’re like my siblings now."

Since leaving the franchise, Emma has established herself as an environmentalist, although her recent private helicopter landing did see her mega-slammed.

