'Rust to Riches' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Car Masters: Rust to Riches has quickly become a fan favorite when it comes to car remodeling shows.

After premiering on Netflix on September 14, 2018, the reality show, which is based out of Gotham Garage in California and executive produced by Will Ehbrecht, Rob Hammersley, Mark Kadin, John Stokel, Michael Lutz, and Scott Popjes, has gained a solid following in the years since its start, partially due to its impressive projects, and partially due to viewers' admiration of the show's resident hottie, Constance Nunes.

Scroll on to get all the details about Season 3.