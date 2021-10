On September 29, 2021, CBS' long-running reality show, Big Brother, reached a major milestone.

Following its July 7 Season 23 premiere, the show, which began airing in the United States way back in 2000, officially announced its very first Black winner. And not just that.

As if it weren't exciting enough to finally have a Black winner, the show also had a Black runner up in cast member Derek Frazier and Season 23's "America's Favorite" went to Tiffany Mitchell, who is also Black.