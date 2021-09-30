Mac Jones Is Tom Brady 2.0 For New England Patriots

Jones may have gone through ups and downs in his first three games as a Patriot, but most people think that he's a perfect fit with the team's system. Bucky Brooks of Fox Sports even called Jones the "2.0 version of TB 12."

"Before your eyes pop out of your head at the mere suggestion of a rookie filling the shoes of the G.O.A.T, understand that Mac Jones is the ultimate system player for the Patriots," Brooks wrote. "Just like Brady started his career thriving as a game manager before evolving into a playmaker, Jones could make a similar evolution in time."