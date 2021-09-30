Trending Stories
Mac Jones Is Tom Brady 2.0 For New England Patriots

Mac Jones throwing the ball
Instagram | Mac Jones
Football
JB Baruelo

A year after Tom Brady left them for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots have found their quarterback of the future in Mac Jones. After the San Francisco 49ers took Trey Lance at No. 3, the Patriots grabbed the opportunity to bring Jones to New England using the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones was initially considered the Patriots' backup quarterback but after seeing his potential, they decided to release Cam Newton and made him their official starter in the 2021 NFL season.

Analyst Compares Mac Jones To A Young Tom Brady

Mac Jones taking a picture with a friend
Instagram | Mac Jones

Jones may have gone through ups and downs in his first three games as a Patriot, but most people think that he's a perfect fit with the team's system. Bucky Brooks of Fox Sports even called Jones the "2.0 version of TB 12."

"Before your eyes pop out of your head at the mere suggestion of a rookie filling the shoes of the G.O.A.T, understand that Mac Jones is the ultimate system player for the Patriots," Brooks wrote. "Just like Brady started his career thriving as a game manager before evolving into a playmaker, Jones could make a similar evolution in time."

Is Mac Jones The Next Tom Brady?

Mac Jones taking a picture with his girl friend
Instagram | Mac Jones

Filling Brady's spot in New England is undeniably the most difficult task a rookie like Jones could ever receive. Brady wasn't just the best player in the Patriots' franchise history, but he's also considered one of the greatest NFL players of all time. In the 19 years that he spent with the Patriots, he helped them win six Super Bowl titles.

Jones may have shown huge potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league, but most people would agree that it's still too early for him to be compared to a quarterback of Brady's caliber.

Tom Brady Versus Mac Jones Scheduled For Week 4

Tom Brady prepares to receive the snap.
Wikimedia

Jones would soon have the opportunity to personally see how good Brady really is on the field. In Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, Jones and the Patriots are scheduled to face Brady and the Buccaneers. Brady and the Buccaneers won their first two games this season before suffering a 24-34 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

With both teams coming from a loss, they would seek a return to the winning column in their upcoming game on Sunday night.

Mac Jones Not Scared About Facing Tom Brady

Tom Brady catches a snap.
Shutterstock | 249825454

Despite being the underdog in their upcoming game against the Buccaneers, Jones doesn't seem to be worried about his upcoming faceoff with Brady.

“It’s not like one person versus one person, so I think that a lot of it is 11 on 11, and that’s what goes into it, and that’s how they’re going to look at it,” Jones said, via NBC Sports.

Instead of being pressured of going up against one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Jones is planning to lean on the “do your job” mantra in their upcoming game.

