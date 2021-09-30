Mac Jones Is Tom Brady 2.0 For New England Patriots

A year after Tom Brady left them for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots have found their quarterback of the future in Mac Jones. After the San Francisco 49ers took Trey Lance at No. 3, the Patriots grabbed the opportunity to bring Jones to New England using the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones was initially considered the Patriots' backup quarterback but after seeing his potential, they decided to release Cam Newton and made him their official starter in the 2021 NFL season.