Selena Gomez is big-time impressing in a sexy fishnets shoot as she poses poolside for what might be her most glamorous look to date. The "Wolves" singer and Rare Beauty founder definitely wasn't a sweatpants vibe for her 265 million Instagram followers recently, sharing sizzling photos from her Elle feature and throwing out French vibes in a chic beret.

Gomez had kicked off her high heels as she curled up by the water, and her fans have left over 5 million likes. See why below.