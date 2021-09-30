Halloween Costume Ideas For Fans Of 'Squid Game' And Other Dystopian Realities

Halloween is nearly upon us, so if you're struggling to come up with costume ideas look no further than your favorite movies and series. Since dystopian realities seem like a fitting choice for 2021, here's where you can get your hands on some spot-on costumes to illustrate the concept.
With Netflix's social control and anti-capitalism parable Squid Game being all the rage, dressing up as a green-clad contestant, a red-wearing worker, and even The Front Man himself will likely be a sure win. Luckily, Amazon has you covered both in terms of costumes and masks. Or you could improvise with a green tracksuit and stick Seong Gi-hun's number -- or a personalized one! -- on the front.
Scroll for more dystopia-inspired Halloween costumes.