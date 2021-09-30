Halloween Costume Ideas For Fans Of 'Squid Game' And Other Dystopian Realities

Netflix | YouTube

Halloween is nearly upon us, so if you're struggling to come up with costume ideas look no further than your favorite movies and series. Since dystopian realities seem like a fitting choice for 2021, here's where you can get your hands on some spot-on costumes to illustrate the concept.

With Netflix's social control and anti-capitalism parable Squid Game being all the rage, dressing up as a green-clad contestant, a red-wearing worker, and even The Front Man himself will likely be a sure win. Luckily, Amazon has you covered both in terms of costumes and masks. Or you could improvise with a green tracksuit and stick Seong Gi-hun's number -- or a personalized one! -- on the front.

Scroll for more dystopia-inspired Halloween costumes.

Effie Trinket From 'The Hunger Games'

Lionsgate Movies | YouTube

If you truly want to leave a lasting impression on Halloween 2021, go as Effie Trinket and "May the odds be ever in your favor!" The beloved Hunger Games character played by Elizabeth Banks is a fan favorite and a guaranteed Halloween party success -- her remarkable look is certain to turn heads and get people talking!

While protagonists Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark would also make perfect choices, as would Gale Hawthorne and even President Snow, Effie Trinket has a special appeal in that she's splendidly fashionable. To capture her uniquely flamboyant style, a wig will be required, so grab some fabulous blond or pastel curls off of Amazon.

As far as the outfit is concerned, you can't go wrong with a vintage ruffle blouse -- look for something with puffy sleeves! -- and a chic pencil skirt.

No Effie Trinket costume is complete without extravagant accessories, so nab yourself a fascinator, some butterfly lashes, and a pair of shimmering sky-high heels.

For the final touch, try your hand at some artful makeup -- pale skin and perfectly pouty lips are a must! Watch the tutorial below for inspiration.

Alex DeLarge From Stanley Kubrick's 'A Clock Work Orange'

A Clock Work Orange is another popular movie that has sparked interesting costume ideas for Halloween. Considering this now-cult classic by Stanley Kubrick (Eyes Wide Shut, Dr. Strangelove, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket) was released in 1971, people have been dressing up as Alex DeLarge -- the main character, played by Malcolm McDowell -- for decades.

The look is fairly simple since Alex DeLarge wears all-white attire, with his iconic bowler hat being his main distinctive feature. To recreate the outfit, shop Amazon for a white dress shirt, pants, and a male supporter set.

Get your accessories on point with white suspenders set, black boots, and a matching bowler hat. Don't forget the fake bottom lashes, and add finesse with a formal walking cane.

Alternatively, you can buy the full costume.

Thomas From 'The Maze Runner'

20th Century Studios | YouTube

Fans of post-apocalyptic fiction might find that Wes Ball's 2014 ]The Maze Runner](https://www.inquisitr.com/3588185/dylan-obrien-has-not-completely-recovered-from-full-facial-reconstruction-surgery-after-maze-runner-accident/) is right up their dystopian alley. If dressing up as the main character (portrayed by Dylan O'Brien in the movie) tickles your fancy, you can easily put together a Thomas costume using a gray henley shirt, blue pants, and some hiking boots.

The accessories involved with this costume are minimal -- some brown leather fingerless gloves and elbow pads will do! For the finishing touch, invest in a backstrap hydration system.

You could also go as one of the other guys -- Gally (Will Poulter), Newt (Thomas Brodie Sangster), and Chuck (Blake Cooper) are all excellent choices and don't require a lot of shopping. Or try the feminine approach with Kaya Scodelario's character, Teresa.

Dress Up as a Real Life Dystopian Reality: Climate Change

Shutterstock | 176348532

You can't talk about dystopian settings without taking into consideration climate change. As The Sierra Club eloquently puts it, "environmental destruction is scary — and makes for a really frightening costume."

If you think this might have you stumped, there are plenty of great ideas out there that would make for interesting conversation starters and help raise awareness at the same time. Dressing up as a climate change scientist, a wildfire, a natural gas pipeline, or in a way that illustrates plastic ocean pollution are but a few examples.

If you want to go creative, fashion a costume depicting the rise of the sea level -- think sinking city! Dress as a skyscraper or find something with a city skyline print. Add a life jacket and craft some wearable waves out of recycled cardboard.

The idea is very much in tune with Kim Stanley Robinson's vision in the book, New York 2140, which describes life in a post-apocalyptic New York City that the melting glaciers and rising sea level have left flooded by 50 feet of water.

