Trending Stories
Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts 'Island Boyfriend' In Checkered Bikini

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

News

Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents

Celebrities

Selena Gomez Stuns In Poolside Fishnets Without Pants

Celebrities

Chloë Grace Moretz Straddles An Egg Chair In High Heels

Celebrities

'Hermione Granger' Face Emma Watson Admits Her Car Isn't The 'Prettiest'

Alexandra Daddario Proud Of '100-Foot' Bikini Jump

Alexandra Daddario close up
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario's latest show-off didn't come via her famous icy-blue eyes. The 35-year-old actress was jumping off a massive ocean cliff while bikini-clad in a recent Instagram share, and the video has surpassed 2.6 million views. Daddario, shooting up trends this year via HBO series The White Lotus, has been posting swimsuit content on her feed and from an unknown location. The latest video came with her joking about a 100-foot jump - the Clinique spokesperson might have been accurate, though.

Big Jump In Tiny Bikini

Alexandra Daddario home selfie

Scroll for the footage. Alexandra, whose famous siblings, brother Matthew Daddario and sister Catherine Daddario, join her in showbusiness, updated with a small crowd and from a high ground area overlooking crashing ocean waters. The Baywatch bombshell, shot far out, nonetheless caught the eye with her killer bikini body - while she didn't seem too sure about the jump before attempting it, she went right for it.

Fans saw Alexandra running up and jumping down, also re-emerging from the waters with a massive wave.

See The Video Below

The True Detective star, whose hot nude scenes on the show went viral, took to her caption, telling her followers: "I'm going to tell my kids this was 100 feet."

"Dudes who like feet be like: "100 feet?? 👀," one fan replied. "Imagine being in line to jump off this cliff and Alexandra Daddario is ahead of you," another added. The video also follows a Bond girl style one as Daddario padded towards the ocean. Scroll for more photos after the video.

Didn't Think Acting Was A 'Real Job'

Alexandra Daddario in a dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

Daddario, who has hit A-Lister status, didn't always think acting was the bees knees. Speaking to Schon, the star revealed:

"I sort of did know that I always wanted to act, but being an actress seemed like not a real job to me as a kid. It seemed like something that, like, aliens did on another planet. In the world that I grew up in, it seemed like actors were manufactured in a lab. Being a normal person, you could never be an actor."

Doesn't Get Her Instagram Following

Daddario, who boasts 20.4 million Instagram followers, also touched on social media. In particular, not quite getting her head around her following.

"I’ve also — you know, being an actress, you have a following, so I don’t think I ever got caught in like the trap of, ‘I need to have a bigger following.’ I like Instagram, but Instagram has always been interesting because I just woke up one day and I was like, wow, I have a lot of followers. How did that happen?" she added.

Latest Headlines

Xavier Prather Named As First Black Winner Of 'Big Brother,' How Much Did He Win?

September 30, 2021

Olivia Jade Criticized In Tight Leggings Rehearsals Before 'DWTS'

September 30, 2021

Katie Holmes' 'Pieces of April' is Available for Streaming on Amazon

September 30, 2021

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes To Father For Exposing Chest

September 30, 2021

'Hermione Granger' Face Emma Watson Admits Her Car Isn't The 'Prettiest'

September 30, 2021

'Rust to Riches' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

September 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.