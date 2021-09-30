Alexandra Daddario Proud Of '100-Foot' Bikini Jump

Alexandra Daddario's latest show-off didn't come via her famous icy-blue eyes. The 35-year-old actress was jumping off a massive ocean cliff while bikini-clad in a recent Instagram share, and the video has surpassed 2.6 million views. Daddario, shooting up trends this year via HBO series The White Lotus, has been posting swimsuit content on her feed and from an unknown location. The latest video came with her joking about a 100-foot jump - the Clinique spokesperson might have been accurate, though.