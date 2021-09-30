NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Would Rather Stay With Wizards Than Join LA Clippers

After one season, All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook decided to part ways with the Washington Wizards this summer. On the night of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Wizards have agreed to send Westbrook and a couple of future second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a trade package that included Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the No. 22 pick.

Being traded to the Purple and Gold is a dream come true for Westbrook, a California native, as it gave him the opportunity to represent his hometown team in the NBA.