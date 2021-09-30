'Scrub Daddy' Sponges And Other Pointlessly Gendered Things That Will Give You Pause

It's true that marketing often addresses either men or women directly (most campaigns are designed to target a specific demographic, sex, or age group), yet you might not expect to find pointlessly gendered products in the food or cleaning aisle, for instance. However, they do exist, and they've been coming up on social media quite frequently lately.

One recent Reddit post signaled the existence of Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges, sparking a bit of a debate on whether these are actually distinct products or not.

The scrubber sponges also made it onto a Twitter thread about unnecessarily gendered products. Here are some more.