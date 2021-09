As the cast sat on couches around host Andy Cohen during the first half of the Shahs of Sunset reunion in August, Shah confirmed that after several years of dating, he and Ben-Cohen were officially engaged.

While also saying that the two of them were living together in Los Angeles as they showed off Ben-Cohen's stunning diamond ring, Shouhed said he was exited to share the news with his cast mates.

"I want to share something with you guys," he stated. "We're engaged... And we wanted to share that with everybody today."