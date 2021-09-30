Emmy Rossum Stuns Wearing Multiple Ponytails With New Baby

Emmy Rossum needed no flourishes - although she created her own - while strolling around sunny Beverly Hills with her prominent TV producer husband, Sam Esmail (Battlestar Gallactica, Mr. Robot), and new baby last weekend. The 35-year-old actress, who welcomed baby Samantha at the start of summer 2021, was all smiles in a casual look with a little hair flourish as she pushed her little one around in a stroller on Sunday, although it wasn't a private affair as the paparazzi chased her.

Emmy wore zero makeup, she doubled up on the ponytails, and she was even caught smiling.