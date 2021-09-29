Did Buster Murdaugh Kill His Brother Paul To Cover Up Stephen Smith's Murder?

In July 2015, Stephen Smith's body was found with a fatal head wound on a road in South Carolina's Hampton County.

The authorities claim that Smith was walking home after running out of gas, and was then struck by a moving vehicle.

Stephen's mother Sandy Smith, however, believes her son was murdered because he was openly gay. If that is true, who murdered Stephen?

Internet sleuths are floating a new theory that suggests Buster Murdaugh killed Smith, as well as his own brother Paul Murdaugh.

