Kristi Noem Denies Affair With Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski

Widely seen as a rising Republican star, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is close with former President Donald Trump and considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

At this point, it seems as though only a massive scandal could derail Noem's promising political career -- and one appears to be brewing.

According to reports from conservative media, Noem has been having an affair with former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski, who is married with four children.

The governor is also married and has three adult children.