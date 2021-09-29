Trending Stories
Kristi Noem Denies Affair With Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivers remarks.
Shutterstock | 3376007
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Widely seen as a rising Republican star, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is close with former President Donald Trump and considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

At this point, it seems as though only a massive scandal could derail Noem's promising political career -- and one appears to be brewing.

According to reports from conservative media, Noem has been having an affair with former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski, who is married with four children.

The governor is also married and has three adult children.

Alleged Affair With Lewandowski

Conservative website American Greatness was first to report on the alleged affair, citing several sources familiar with the matter.

"There are members of Congress close to Mar-a-Lago who have called the affair ‘an open secret’ and worried that about Noem’s viability as a national candidate and within the movement," one of the sources said.

The outlet also reported that Lewandowski -- who served as Trump's campaign manager in 2016 -- has praised Noem both privately and publicly, even in interviews with mainstream publications such as The New York Times.

Lewandowski Has Trump's Ear

Former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski looks on.
Shutterstock | 3376007

Lewandowski reportedly still has Trump's ear, which he has used to his alleged lover's advantage. He also traveled with Noem across the country last year, as she campaign for Trump in the 2020 election.

Other people in Trump's inner circle have taken a liking to Noem, according to American Greatnes.

Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle hosted a fundraiser for the governor at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, but it was still Lewandowski who "played a key role in boosting Noem’s clout with Trump."

Noem Denies Affair

Noem -- who has been married to insurance executive Bryon Noem for 29 years -- strongly denies having an affair with Lewandowski.

"These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," she wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday, accusing those spreading the rumors of misogyny.

"These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help. I love Bryon. I'm proud of the God-fearing family we've raised together. Now I'm getting back to work."

Lewandowski Faces Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct

As Politico reported, multiple women have accused Lewandowski of sexual misconduct.

Trump donor Trashelle Odom claims Lewandowski repeatedly said "vile and disgusting things" to her and touched her inappropriately. She also claims the former Trump aide stalked her at a Las Vegas charity event earlier this month.

"I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable. I am blessed to have a loving husband and family behind me. I want other women to know that you can be heard, too, and together we can stop terrible things like this from happening," Odom told the outlet.

