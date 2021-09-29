Gabby Petito Update: Another Body Discovered As Search For Brian Laundrie Continues

Brian Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in July, but only Laundrie returned home -- in Petito's white Ford Transit van.

Petito's body was found last week in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, but Laundrie has been missing since last Tuesday.

The mysterious case has garnered nationwide attention, but authorities have had no success in locating Laundrie so far.

As various law enforcement agencies, bounty hunters and volunteers continue to search for Laundrie, here is the latest update on the case.