Chloë Grace Moretz Straddles An Egg Chair In High Heels

Chloë Grace Moretz has been impressing her Instagram followers with the kinds of class makeup mogul Kylie Jenner started rocking when she was first profiled as a billionaire. The Kick-Ass actress was all smart pantsuit and high heels while straddling an egg chair as she was profiled by Wonderland this year - the SK-II spokesperson ear-marked her grown-up status in an eye-catching snap, and fans are loving everything about it.

Moretz was styled head-to-toe in luxury French label Louis Vuitton for her photo - check it out below.