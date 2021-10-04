Kaley Cuoco Enjoys 4 A.M. Bathrobe Coffee With Rap Music

Kaley Cuoco is all blasting hip-hop while in her fluffy pink bathrobe for a super early morning coffee. The 35-year-old sitcom star, known to be an early riser, was back to sharing her first caffeine fix of the day on Instagram yesterday, posting stories for her 6.9 million followers and making them musical.

Kaley continues to remain silent on her September 3 divorce filing, but she hasn't been hiding under the duvet as filming for The Flight Attendant Season 2 continues. See what she's been up to below.