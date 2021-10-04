Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Enjoys 4 A.M. Bathrobe Coffee With Rap Music

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up
KaleyCuoco/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is all blasting hip-hop while in her fluffy pink bathrobe for a super early morning coffee. The 35-year-old sitcom star, known to be an early riser, was back to sharing her first caffeine fix of the day on Instagram yesterday, posting stories for her 6.9 million followers and making them musical.

Kaley continues to remain silent on her September 3 divorce filing, but she hasn't been hiding under the duvet as filming for The Flight Attendant Season 2 continues. See what she's been up to below.

Up At 4 A.M. For Coffee

Kaley Cuoco gym selfie in leggings
KarlCook/Instagram

Scroll for photos. The Big Bang Theory alum, whose home coffee hangouts last year sparked the launch of her A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series, posted at 4.17 a.m. and seemingly already having had a shower.

Wearing a cozy bathrobe, the blonde showed her stunning facial features makeup-free from under a white towel turban, also guzzling away her coffee as she listened to some music - she'd picked "This is Why I'm Hot" by Mims, also throwing in a cafetiere and coffee cup emoji.

See More Photos Below

The California native, who sipped from a black cup with a car dashboard logo, looked remarkably perky and awake despite it being so early. She also rocked a cute French manicure and peeped shelving units behind her.

Turns out, Kaley is quite the coffee connoisseur, a term she used for herself last year as she outlined her coffee preferences - ones that sound quite painful. The actress actually likes her coffee so hot, it burns her windpipe. Keep scrolling for more photos below.

Dishing On Her Coffee Obsession

Kaley Cuoco with coffee and her dog
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

The HBO Max star spoke to Us Weekly in March 2020, revealing: “I love coffee in general, I go to bed at night just thinking of what my cup will be like in the morning, what mug I will choose, how the frothed milk will make me feel,” adding: "I love all things coffee.”

Cuoco, who can't live without a Nespresso machine and even had her crew gifting her one last year after an instant coffee nightmare in an Italian hotel room, even fronted Starbucks in 2020.

'I Don't Forget To Have A Cup'

For Cuoco, "The first thing I do I wake up in the morning is I turn it on. I like the smell. I like the whole process. It’s just part of my routine. I can’t even think of a morning where I haven’t had a cup or where I’ve missed it. I don’t forget to have a cup.”

Kaley remains in the news for splitting from second husband Karl Cook this month. Prior to wedding the equestrian in 2018, she was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

