January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Rebecca Cukier

January Jones has sparked a storm after having possibly shown a little too much while hanging around her pool recently. The Mad Men actress, known for her humorous and revealing Instagram updates, is fresh from a chillax post by a swish-looking and lounger-lined swimming pool, one showing off the blonde's famous curves and also including a little literature.

January managed to turn her post into a joke as she posed in a plunging flesh bodysuit, but fans seemed to have been looking a little too closely.

Pool Time In Revealing Look

January Jones home selfie
JanuaryJones/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Jones, making 2020 headlines for clapping back in a "desperate" bikini storm involving The National Enquirer, had posed from a rattan chair and backed by still waters, cute parasols, and perfect blue skies. The mom of one, highlighting her cleavage in the low-cut and embellished bodysuit, also wore white sweatpants and matching cat-eye shades - a Danielle Steele novel on her lap formed the impetus for a caption.

"The look of someone poised for your literary judgment," the star began.

See The Photo Below

The 43-year-old continued: "Sometimes I need to take a break from cultivating my path to intellectual superiority and read a 90’s romance novel to stay grounded ;)."

Over 84,000 likes have poured in, plus, it would seem, a fanbase with their eyes above the book. A hugely-popular comment jokingly called out the chest on show, although the whole thing managed to turn into a storm over whether or not women should show their nipples. See what fans had to say after the snap.

Fans Tell The Karens To Get Lost

January Jones in red carpet gown
Shutterstock | 842245

The OP comment, talking about a "nip peek," found themselves answered to - progressive fans weren't impressed. "Did u think she didn’t have nipples?? Jesus Christ 🤦‍♀️ go home," one user replied.

Another pointed out the secondary sexual nature of a nipple, stating: "You can't compare both things xd men have boobs too and they are not sexualized.. showing a d-ck is a completely different thing dude." Jones has seemingly chosen not to get involved in the back-and-forth. More photos below.

Stuns In Backyard Snap

Labor Day this year brought plenty more backyard action as the actress stunned fans in a strapless and tan dress while posing on an elegant lawn and backed by greenery. Smiling and with her iconic blonde hair down, January told her 1.1 million followers:

"Happy Labor Day! Today I will labor to be kind to myself and peaceful to those around me."

Jones has since updated with a sizzling Dolce & Gabbana look while in a semi-sheer dress to mark this year's Emmy Awards.

