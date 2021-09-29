Trending Stories
Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents

Lauren Alaina Stuns In Sheer Corset For New Music Release

Shameless, Season 11 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Karl-Anthony Towns For Five Players & Two First-Rounders

Demi Rose Snacks On An Apple In Sheer Underwear

Lauren Alaina Dating History: Scotty McCreery And Others She's Been Linked To

Salma Hayek Stuns In Windy Beach Selfie With Billionaire Husband

Salma Hayek and husband close up
Shutterstock | 842245
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is looking breath-taking in a windswept selfie as she shares a rare photo with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old actress updated her Instagram while cozied up to the man she married in 2009, also announcing a major update from his Kering empire.

Kering owns luxury brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga, and it looks like the conglomerate is going animal cruelty-free - no more fur was Salma's announcement as she proudly delivered the news.

Stuns In Rare Photo With Billionaire Husband

Salma Hayek and husband at an event
Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the snap. Hayek, who made 2020 headlines for a rare pool stack photo featuring her husband, posted all snuggled up to him from a protected area opening up onto ocean waters. The Eternals star, stunning with her natural beauty as she went 100% makeup-free, was only seen from the neck up as she smiled - Pinault, meanwhile, smiled slightly from behind shades.

Hayek announced that she was "so proud" of her husband for last week announcing that Kering is "going entirely fur free!"

See The Selfie Below

Also offering a Spanish translation, the MCU star added: "¡Estoy tan orgulloso de mi esposo, François-Henri Pinault! ¡kering anunció la semana pasada que no venderán más artículos de pieles! @kering_official @gucci @ysl @newbottega @balenciaga @alexandermcqueen @brioni_official."

Luxury brands have frequently fallen under fire for their use of real animal furs - while many have switched to faux fur, the use of the real deal remains. "Amazing! Love this" came from Heather Parry, with actress Christina Hendricks also leaving a like. More photos after the snap.

Defending Marriage To Man Worth $44 Billion

Salma Hayek and husband at an event
Shutterstock | 564025

Hayek made headlines earlier this year for clapping back at suggestions she married Pinault for the money - he's worth an estimated $44 billion.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Frida star said: "I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever, b-tch. Think what you want.' Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. And I don't even get offended, I'm like, 'Yeah, whatever."

"And, you know, when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's arranged marriage, she married him for the money," she added.

Doesn't Appreciate 'Rich Guy' Comments

Salma, who shares 14-year-old daughter Valentina with Pinault, had fired back after host Dax Shephard mentioned Pinualt's wealth.

“I just heard or maybe read in a headline that you had married a very rich guy, maybe that’s why she married him. I don’t know. I meet him and I’m like, ‘this guy is so foxy, the confidence, his eyes, he’s so good looking and charming,'" he'd said.

Salma also promotes her husband's company, regularly appearing in her favorite Gucci label - Bottega Veneta is a close second.

