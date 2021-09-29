Alexandra Breckenridge Was On This Hit TV Show Before 'Virgin River'

If Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge looks familiar, it's because she's graced another well-known TV series. The Netflix star, known for her Mel role in the feel-good and scenic series, was actually on Buffy The Vampire Slayer back in the day, making a cameo long before her name was famous.

Alexandra only featured in one episode of the series starring Sarah Michelle-Gellar - she played Kit Holburn, one of the students at fictional Sunnydale High. Check out the details, plus Alexandra's latest below.