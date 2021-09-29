Lauren Alaina Dating History: Scotty McCreery And Others She's Been Linked To

Scroll for more photos. Following her split from her ex-fiancé, Alaina went on to date comedian John Crist, who is 11 years her senior. The two were together between May and September 2019, going their separate ways ahead of her appearance on Dancing with the Stars, per The List.

Not long after their breakup, the Christian stand-up comedian, who has 724,000 subscribers on YouTube, landed himself in hot water after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

While Crist denied the accusations, he did issue a written apology admitting that he had "treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly," as reported by The Inquisitr at the time. In the aftermath of the allegations against him, his "Immature Thoughts" comedy tour was canceled and his scheduled Netflix stand-up special was put on hold.

Meanwhile, Alaina said she didn't know anything about the sex scandal involving her ex-boyfriend. However, she did seem to address the matter in a tweet from earlier this year, which read: "It’s never too late to speak your truth. I’m ready."

Also taking to Twitter, Alaina posted a screenshot of a message sent by a woman who allegedly dated Crist at the same time as the singer. While the name is marked out in the post, given below, fans believe these tweets are about the comedian, who has famously opened for Jeff Foxworthy, Dave Chappelle, Seth Meyers, Tim Hawkins, and Anjelah Johnson.