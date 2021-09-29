Soleil Moon Frye Dishes On Life-Long Friendship With 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' Castmate

They played college roommates on Sabrina the Teenage Witch but Soleil Moon Frye and Melissa Joan Hart have been close practically their entire lives. Born just four months apart, the gorgeous 45-year-old celebrities met as children while going to auditions with their parents and have formed a long-lasting friendship that has almost reached the four-decade mark.

"Friendships are good for the heart and soul," Frye wrote on Instagram earlier this year as she celebrated her and Hart's "90s friendship."

