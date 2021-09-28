'Call the Midwife' Season 10 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Warning: Possible Spoilers Included.

Call the Midwife is set to return to BBC One in an upcoming Christmas special, following a previous appearance by Vanessa Redgrave, as well as PBS with the release of Season 10 in the United States.

With just months until the period drama reaches the 10-year anniversary of its January 2012 premiere in the United Kingdom, the Heidi-Thomas created series, which follows a group of nurse midwives as they work together in London in the 1950s and 1960s, will be airing a special broadcast to their loyal fans, following the conclusion Season 10 of the BAFTA Award-winning series in the UK earlier this year.