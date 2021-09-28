Trending Stories
Chris Watts Regularly Receives Letters, Pictures From Adoring Female Fans

Murderer Chris Watts speaks to the press.
[YouTube][Denver 7 - The Denver Channel]
News
Damir Mujezinovic

In 2018, Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife Shanann Cathryn Watts and their two daughters, four-year-old Bella Watts and three-year-old Celeste Watts.

Watts initially denied being involved in their deaths, but ultimately admitted to killing his wife and daughters in order to be with his mistress Nichol Kessinger.

Watts pleaded guilty for the brutal murders and is serving five life sentences plus 48 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

But the fact that he's a murderer doesn't bother everyone. Read more below.

Fan Letters

As The Mirror reported, prosecutors say Watts has been getting a lot of attention from women across the country.

Some are writing to the convicted murderer and sending pictures, while others are demanding to visit him in prison.

"In my heart I know you are a great guy. If you do write me back I’d be the happiest girl alive that’s for sure," one woman wrote to Watts.

Another woman sent a photo of herself in bikini to the child murderer, writing that she is "thinking a lot" about him.

Pen Pals

Stock photo of a prisoner writing a letter.
Shutterstock | 1082948

A person familiar with the situation recently told the press that Watts has several female pen pals.

"He got a lot of letters at first. Many of them are from women who thought he was handsome and felt compassion for him. He had nothing better to do, so he wrote them back. And he started having pen pals. A couple of them stood out, and they've kept in contact."

"But then he gets letters from women who want to connect with him, you know, romantically. He responds because he doesn't have anything better to do," the person added.

Female Fans

According to Dr. Bethany Marshall, who is a psychoanalyst, women who write to Watts and other murderers "are not so different from fanatics who fall in love with celebrities."

"There are some similar features. But I think it's a little deeper than that," Marshall said.

As The Mirror noted, these women may be suffering from a condition called hybristophilia, which is described as a sexual and romantic attraction to people who have committed gruesome crimes.

Watts is not alone -- many serial killers and convicted murderers have had adoring fans.

Ramirez, Bundy

Serial killer Richard Ramirez, also known as the Night Stalker, had dozens of adoring fangirls, according to Oxygen, and married one of them.

The fact that Ramirez murdered multiple people, molested children and raped several women just made him more attractive in their eyes.

Serial killer Ted Bundy, on the other hand, regularly received naked photos and marriage proposals from women around the globe. Some women even showed up at the courthouse during Bundy's trial dressed as his victims and acted like groupies.

