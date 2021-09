The house that inspired the Conjuring films, including 2013's original, the 2016 follow-up, The Conjuring 2, and the latest installment, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, has just gone up for sale.

After owning the home for two years, Jennifer and Cory Heinzen are ready to unload their haunted house. And, when it comes to passing on the home to its new owners, they have some very good advice about how to ensure they will receive a warm welcome.