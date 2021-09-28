'The Addams Family' 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Movies
Shutterstock | 673594

Kristin Myers

Spooky season is here once again, which brings the return of the beloved Addams Family. The Addams Family franchise first became a Halloween staple with the premiere of the 1964 sitcom, based off the characters from Charles Addam’s ‘New Yorker’ cartoons.

Created by David Levy, the original show starred John Astin as Gomez Addams, Carolyn Jones as Morticia Addams, Jackie Coogan as Uncle Fester, and Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams.

The original series has seen many television and film reboots over the years, including MGM’s 2019 animated adaption of The Addams Family, which was nominated for Best Animated Film at the Saturn Awards and has an audience score rating of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans can rewatch the 2019 film starring Chloë Grace Moretz on Amazon Prime ahead of the sequel release.

When is the Release Date of The Addams Family 2?

Shutterstock

The Addams Family 2 is set to debut this Friday, on October 1, 2021 in the United States.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MGM has made the decision to make the film available for at-home rental the same day it premieres in theatres.

Eager fans can get an early glimpse on their favorite characters by watching the trailer on YouTube.

Who is in the cast of The Addams Family 2?

Instagram | chloegmoretz

Many cast members from the 2019's The Addams Family are making their return for the sequel.

Chloë Grace Moretz will reprise her role as Wednesday Addams. Oscar Isaac will resume voicing the character of Gomez Addams, and Charlize Theron will continue to voice Morticia Adams.

Although Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Snoop Dogg (It), and Bette Midler (Grandma) are all reprising their roles from the original, Finn Wolfhard, who voiced Pugsley Addams, has been replaced by Javon Walton for the sequel.

What is The Addams Family 2 About?

Instagram | chloegmoretz

Fans of the sequel can expect the same family friendly comedy that they have grown to love from the franchise.

The film is billed as an animated adventure comedy, with IMDb stating that the Addams family once again gets “tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters.”

Should Bill Hader Have Been Cast as Uncle Fester?

Shutterstock | 564025

Although The Addams Family (2019 Film) featured comedian Nick Kroll as the voice of Uncle Fester, some fans felt that the role should have gone to Bill Hader instead.

Hader, 43, best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” has also had supporting roles in comedies such as “Superbad” and “Adventureland.”

Although Hader did not get the role of Uncle Fester, he will still appear in the sequel, voicing a new character known only as Cyrus.

Read Next

Entertainment

Harrison Ford's Kids: How Many Children Does The 'Indiana Jones' Legend Have?

by |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Entertainment

Dove Cameron Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Only Bedsheets

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Impresses Co-Stars In Bikini & Cowboy Hat

Celebrities

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Turns Heads In Plunging Silver Versace Dress

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.