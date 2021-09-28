'The Addams Family' 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Spooky season is here once again, which brings the return of the beloved Addams Family. The Addams Family franchise first became a Halloween staple with the premiere of the 1964 sitcom, based off the characters from Charles Addam’s ‘New Yorker’ cartoons.

Created by David Levy, the original show starred John Astin as Gomez Addams, Carolyn Jones as Morticia Addams, Jackie Coogan as Uncle Fester, and Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams.

The original series has seen many television and film reboots over the years, including MGM’s 2019 animated adaption of The Addams Family, which was nominated for Best Animated Film at the Saturn Awards and has an audience score rating of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans can rewatch the 2019 film starring Chloë Grace Moretz on Amazon Prime ahead of the sequel release.