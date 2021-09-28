Trending Stories
Alexandra Daddario's and Andrew Form's New Hancock Park Home Is A Jewel

Clase up of Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Just four months after making their relationship Instagram-official in May, The star of White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario, 35, and her movie-producer beau, Andrew Form, 52, have bought a house together. Their new abode is a majestic 5,306-square-foot mansion located in Los Angeles' celebrity-studded Hancock Park neighborhood, for which the couple forked out $7.3 million to purchase.

While Daddario doesn't appear to have pictures of their love nest on Instagram, a few photos recently publicized by Dirt captured some breathtaking exteriors of the 1927 manse. Also featured were the home's elegant interiors, which were designed by Kazuko Hoshino.

Scroll for more details.

Alexandra Daddario & Andrew Form's New Home Is An Architectural Jewel

Alexandra Daddario on the red carpet of 'Why Women Kill.'
Shutterstock | 564025

Daddario and Form's impressive new home sprawls on a 0.3-acre lot complete with a lap pool and a variety of patios and grassy lawns. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom manse was previously owned by filmmaker and producer John Wells, who is known for some of primetime's biggest hit series, including Shameless, ER, and The West Wing -- and who sold it to the couple at a profit of $300,000.

The stunning manor once belonged to Hoshino and her husband, architect William Hefner, and bears the late Japanese interior designer's creative touch. According to Dirt, she poured her vision into the home's modern interiors, which the media outlet describes as "elegantly restrained" and "successfully" treading "the narrow pathway between formal and casual."

Hancock Park Home: Contemporary Interiors & Old-World Style Exterior

Among the spacious interiors are a white living room with limestone-sheathed windows and a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a Euro-chic minimalist kitchen and a formal dining room leading into an al fresco dining patio.

Meanwhile, the home's exterior offers a pleasant contrast with its quaint French Mediterranean-style, manicured hedges, century-old sycamore tree in the backyard, and “hidden” courtyard that also includes a tranquil fountain perfect for meditation.

"From the sidewalk, a stairway leads past two majestic Italian cypresses and a pair of gnarled olive trees standing guard out front," Dirt says of the exquisite grounds, noting home is “reminiscent of the French countryside,” per the listing.

"Indeed, the property looks like something that walked out of Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief or climbed down from the hills of France’s Côte d’Azur."

How Alexandra Daddario & Her Beau Could Afford The $7.3M Manse

Alexandra Daddario wears an off-the-shoulder, metallic-silver sequin dress at an event.
Shutterstock | 176678526

While Dirt labels the pricey Hancock Park residence as "an arguably very fair deal," especially given its mid-block location in what's known as one of L.A.’s most exclusive neighborhoods, $7.3 million is no pocket change. Other notable Hancock Park residents include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne and Hollywood producer, Jamie Patricof, known for producing The Accountant (2016) and more recently, The Place Beyond the Pines(2020), which starred Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper.

Luckily, Daddario and Form had recently shifted some property of their own and were, therefore, able to cough up the bill for their pricey new neighborhood. For one thing, Daddario's boyfriend previously owned a $10 million Brentwood mansion, which he shared with ex-wife Jordana Brewster. The Fast and Furious actress bought out his 50 percent share in that house, leaving Form with sufficient funds for a new home. Their divorce was finalized in June.

Daddario Sold Her $1.5M Los Angeles Home

Likewise, Daddario upped her financial status following the sale of her $1.5 million Los Angeles home -- a midcentury bungalow in the historic Hollywood Dell neighborhood. According to Dirt, the New York native bought the place in June 2017 for $1.15 million, selling it at a $350,000 profit.

The actress, who rose to fame with her role in the Percy Jackson series and later went on to act in hit movies, such as San Andreas and Baywatch, recently sold a second property -- a tiny Manhattan apartment she listed at just under $500,000. Daddario, who also appeared in a couple of music videos, including Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” and Maroon 5's "Wait," flipped the studio-style loft at a loss of $15,000.

