Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form's New Hancock Park Home Is A Jewel

Just four months after making their relationship Instagram-official in May, The star of White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario, 35, and her movie-producer beau, Andrew Form, 52, have bought a house together. Their new abode is a majestic 5,306-square-foot mansion located in Los Angeles' celebrity-studded Hancock Park neighborhood, for which the couple forked out $7.3 million to purchase.

While Daddario doesn't appear to have pictures of their love nest on Instagram, a few photos recently publicized by Dirt captured some breathtaking exteriors of the 1927 manse. Also featured were the home's elegant interiors, which were designed by Kazuko Hoshino.

