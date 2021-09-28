Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in July, but only one of them returned home.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, while Laundrie returned home from the trip in Petito's white Ford Transit van.

Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday last week. Authorities have had a difficult time locating him, and some believe his parents, Chris Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, helped plan the escape.

Duane Dog Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, joined the search for Laundrie last week.