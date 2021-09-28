Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in July, but only one of them returned home.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, while Laundrie returned home from the trip in Petito's white Ford Transit van.

Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday last week. Authorities have had a difficult time locating him, and some believe his parents, Chris Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, helped plan the escape.

Duane Dog Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, joined the search for Laundrie last week.

Dog Receives Tip

Chapman received a tip alleging that Laundrie went to Florida's Fort De Soto Park in early September together with his parents. Laundrie stayed there while his parents left, the tip claims.

"They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here. We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate -- that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp," Chapman explained to Fox News.

Chris and Roberta allegedly visited their son on September 6 and spent a night with him in the camp.

Family Denies Allegations

Roberta and Chris Laundrie deny these allegations.

In a statement released through their lawyer, Roberta and Chris insisted that they "do not know where Brian is" and claimed to be concerned for his well being.

"They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

Parents Called Cops On Dog

Dog the Bounty Hunter paid a visit Laundrie’s parents’ North Port, Florida home on Saturday. He knocked on their door, but nobody answered.

As The Evening Standard reported, Laundrie's parents actually called the cops on Chapman.

"The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did. I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive," Chapman explained, adding that he believes Laundrie is camping nearby.

"This kid is an outdoorsman, so I think he went where he’s comfortable," he said.

Did Laundrie Escape To Mexico?

Is it possible that Laundrie escaped to Mexico, with a little help from his parents? According to Chapman, Laundrie most probably hasn't left the United States.

"A White boy that doesn’t know Spanish, the cartel’s gonna grab him for the reward. So he’s not down there," the dog said last week, as reported by The Inquisitr.

"Somebody else knows where he’s at, where they dropped him off at, or did they drop him off? That person is gonna tell us because, again, we're not the police," he added.

