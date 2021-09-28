NFL News: Eagles OT Jordan Mailata Reveals Plan After Receiving Huge Payday This Summer

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata is one of the former rugby players who found success playing in the National Football League (NFL). Mailata spent most of his life playing rugby until he decided to try entering the world of football in 2018. The start of his NFL journey wasn't easy.

After being selected 233rd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Mailata was unable to play in his rookie season after being sidelined with an injury. His health issues continued to haunt him in his sophomore year and he only made his NFL debut in September last season.