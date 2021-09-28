Woman Boiling Bear Urine To Drink Starts California Wildfire

The Fawn fire north of Redding, California sparked on September 22 but exploded a day after amid windy conditions. So far, the fire has consumed nearly 9,000 acres, destroying 144 homes and forcing thousands to evacuate from the area.

At one point, the fire threatened more than 9,000 structures, but heroic efforts by local agencies combined with the light rain that fell on Monday appear to have slowed it down.

Who started the fire? According to investigators, 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva.

Read more below.