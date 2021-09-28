Trending Stories
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Brings The Heat In Nude Studio Look

News

Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents

News

Woman Boiling Bear Urine To Drink Starts California Wildfire

TV

Kimra Lynn Riley, Rodney O'Neal Hocker: Missing Alabama Woman Found Dead On Banks Of Tennessee River Focus Of Investigation Discovery's New Season Of 'Swamp Murders'

TV

Claudette Ficik, Jason Ragland: 'Swamp Murders' Probes Oconee River Murder Of College Coed On Investigation Discovery Tonight

Crime

What Happened To Christine And Jeremy Moody From ‘Snapped: Killer Couples’?

'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Denies She's Going Broke After Listing Three Homes

Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, recently put three of their homes on the market. But are they really going "broke," as certain rumors have suggested?

Ahead of the highly-anticipated 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa appeared live on the RHONJ Obsessed fan page on Instagram, where she addressed the rumors after allegedly “downgrading” to a $950,000 property in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey following the December 2020 sale of her family's $2.5 million home in nearby Montville.

Melissa And Joe Gorga Are House Flippers

Melissa Gorga wears a cut-out black dress with Joe Gorga in a suit and tie.
Shutterstock | 64736

"Regarding the rumors, let me just clear this up right now,” Melissa said, via Heavy. “It’s so crazy! You’d think after people knowing us for so many years, they would know that Joe and I do this for a living.”

If you have been a long-time fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, you likely know that Melissa and Joe are professional house flippers who are constantly buying and selling properties.

“Like, we buy homes that the other people probably look at and say, ‘This is a dump. I’d never buy that,'” she explained. “We pretty much knock them down, and then we build something much nicer."

Melissa Gorga Is Looking Forward To A New Home

Melissa Gorga wears a navy blue dress and gold heels with Joe in black.
Shutterstock | 64736

"So when people say, ‘They’re selling everything, they’re broke,’ I’m like, what is wrong with everyone? Why does it automatically have to go to a negative?… Why can’t it be that we’re trying to move on up, actually?” Melissa continued.

Following the sale of their Montville home, Melissa said that while she will miss her family's former residence, she was looking forward to the future.

“My family and I have so many amazing memories in this house,” Melissa told People. “Joe and I built and designed it from the ground up. However, we decided it was time for a change and we’re excited to see where life brings us next.”

Melissa Gorga Will Miss Her Shore Property

Joe Gorga wears a blue track suit with Melissa in a sequined jumpsuit.
Shutterstock | 644176

In addition to selling their main home, Melissa and Joe have also listed both of their Tom’s River vacation homes.

“It’s a very hot topic in this house to be honest with you because it’s kind of a sore subject right now,” Melissa told RHONJ Obsessed. “I’ll tell you it will be to be continued I guess. I don’t know that it’s gonna happen because I already have two full offers within one day on the house, and I believe I’m getting cold feet. …I don’t know that I’m even going to accept it.”

As they work on the construction of a their $950,000 home, which they are currently renovating, Melissa and Joe are also hoping to buy a new place in the Hamptons.

Melissa And Joe Gorga Are On The Hunt In The Hamptons

Joe Gorga smiles in a dark blue T-shirt.
Shutterstock | 644176

"They are looking to buy in the Hamptons,” their rep told Bravo. “They have spent summers down the [Jersey] shore since they were married and are looking to change it up.”

“Melissa and Joe have had a shore home since they were married and are ready to make a move,” the rep added to the New York Post. “They are currently looking at property in the Hamptons and are planning to spend their summers there in the future.”

Melissa, Joe, and their cast mates are expected to return to Bravo for season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey sometime later this year or early next year.

Latest Headlines

Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents

September 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid 'Disappointed' By Ongoing Drama Between Ben Simmons & Sixers

September 28, 2021

Woman Boiling Bear Urine To Drink Starts California Wildfire

September 28, 2021

Elon Musk's Kids: How Many Children Does The Tesla & SpaceX CEO Have?

September 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian Expands Her Empire In Skin-Tight Ribbed Bodysuit

September 28, 2021

Britney Spears Says Netflix Documentary Is Lies, Classless Trash

September 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.