'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Denies She's Going Broke After Listing Three Homes

"Regarding the rumors, let me just clear this up right now,” Melissa said, via Heavy. “It’s so crazy! You’d think after people knowing us for so many years, they would know that Joe and I do this for a living.”

If you have been a long-time fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, you likely know that Melissa and Joe are professional house flippers who are constantly buying and selling properties.

“Like, we buy homes that the other people probably look at and say, ‘This is a dump. I’d never buy that,'” she explained. “We pretty much knock them down, and then we build something much nicer."