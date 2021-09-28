NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid 'Disappointed' By Ongoing Drama Between Ben Simmons & Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the center of controversy since the start of the 2021 offseason. After taking most of the blame for their inability to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, rumors have started to circulate that Simmons is finding his way out of the City of Brotherly Love.

The Sixers are currently making efforts to fix the issue and convince Simmons to stay with the team in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, as of now, the former No. 1 pick looked determined to start a new journey somewhere else.