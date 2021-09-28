Trending Stories
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Brings The Heat In Nude Studio Look

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Fluffy Bathrobe For 4 A.M. Coffee

Celebrities

Lauren Alaina Stuns In Sheer Corset For New Music Release

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Impresses Teen Son In Plunging Dress

TV

Shameless, Season 11 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Suffers Island Bicycle Accident In Bikini

NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid 'Disappointed' By Ongoing Drama Between Ben Simmons & Sixers

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons battling for the rebound
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Joel_Embiid,_Ben_Simmons.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the center of controversy since the start of the 2021 offseason. After taking most of the blame for their inability to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, rumors have started to circulate that Simmons is finding his way out of the City of Brotherly Love.

The Sixers are currently making efforts to fix the issue and convince Simmons to stay with the team in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, as of now, the former No. 1 pick looked determined to start a new journey somewhere else.

Joel Embiid Talks About Drama Surrounding Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons on his way to the locker room
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176257763.jpg

In a recent interview with reporters, Sixers center Joel Embiid discussed the drama surrounding Simmons and the team. Embiid was among the players who attempted to talk to Simmons, but the disgruntled star refused to meet them. Embiid admitted that he's "disappointed" with the current situation of their team.

"I'm disappointed that we're in this situation," Embiid said, as quoted by Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "I'm just disappointed he's not here, because he knows it, too. He knows we can win together."

Joel Embiid Doesn't Regret Post-Game 7 Comment About Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons taking a free throw
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_free_throw.jpg

Aside from Coach Doc Rivers, Embiid also made a controversial comment about Simmons after they lost Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals against the Atlanta Hawks. During that time, Embiid said Simmon's decision to pass the ball instead of dunking it was the turning point of their game against the Hawks.

Some people think that Embiid's comment has played a major role in Simmon's decision to demand a trade from the Sixers. However, Embiid said that he has no regrets about what he has previously said, adding that he's just honestly answering the question thrown at him by the reporters.

Daryl Morey Remains Optimistic About Ben Simmons Situation

As of now, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons would soon be leaving the Sixers. However, despite their failed attempt to talk to him, Sixer's president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, remains optimistic that they can convince Simmons to stay. He even likened their current situation to the offseason drama involving veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

"I think there's a lot of hope," Morey said. "I would say I watched last night a player lead his team to victory when a thousand pounds of digital ink were spilled on how much he would never play for that team again."

Sixers Name Potential Replacement For Ben Simmons As Starting PG

As expected, Simmons didn't report at the start of the Sixer's training camp on Monday, showing how serious he is about his desire to leave the team. Though they are still doing everything they can to find a solution to their problem, the Sixers have already started making preparations in case they fail to fix the issue.

In the absence of Simmons, Rivers revealed that Tyrese Maxey will fill in his spot as the Sixer's starting point guard. Maxey may just be entering his sophomore year, but Rivers said that making him a starter while Simmons is out was an easy decision.

Latest Headlines

Woman Boiling Bear Urine To Drink Starts California Wildfire

September 28, 2021

Elon Musk's Kids: How Many Children Does The Tesla & SpaceX CEO Have?

September 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian Expands Her Empire In Skin-Tight Ribbed Bodysuit

September 28, 2021

Britney Spears Says Netflix Documentary Is Lies, Classless Trash

September 28, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Impresses Teen Son In Plunging Dress

September 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Karl-Anthony Towns For Five Players & Two First-Rounders

September 28, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.