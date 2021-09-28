Elon Musk's Kids: How Many Children Does The Tesla & SpaceX CEO Have?

The internet went crazy in 2020 when Elon Musk announced the arrival of baby boy X Æ A-Xii, whom he shares with his former partner, Grimes. But, while the newborn's unusual name made headlines all over the world, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has fathered six other sons -- Nevada Alexander Musk, Griffin Musk, Xavier Musk, Kai Musk, Saxon Musk, and Damian Musk -- who have spent less time in the spotlight.

Despite a few instances when Musk's children have been in the news for one reason or another -- such as when he started dating Amber Heard and the actress was seen bonding with the Musk brood -- not much is known about his older sons.

