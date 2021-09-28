NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Karl-Anthony Towns For Five Players & Two First-Rounders

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the young big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. Towns is yet to officially demand a trade from the Timberwolves but without a clear path to title contention, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before he follows in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota.

Once he becomes available on the trading block, several contenders that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost would surely be lining up to get Towns from the Timberwolves.