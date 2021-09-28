NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Karl-Anthony Towns For Five Players & Two First-Rounders

JB Baruelo

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the young big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade rumors. Towns is yet to officially demand a trade from the Timberwolves but without a clear path to title contention, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before he follows in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota.

Once he becomes available on the trading block, several contenders that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost would surely be lining up to get Towns from the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns To Boston Celtics

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Towns is the Boston Celtics. In a recent article, Jack Simone of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable Towns to team up with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in Boston.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be sending a package that includes Al Horford, Robert Williams III, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns and Jake Layman.

Karl-Anthony Towns Gives Celtics Massive Upgrade At Center

Trading all of those assets would be a tough decision for the Celtics, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Town's caliber. Towns would give the Celtics a major upgrade at the starting center position and significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor.

With Towns, the Celtics would be getting a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, on-court facilitator, rim protector, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 24.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Celtics Build Own 'Big Three' With Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

Towns would be an incredible addition to the Celtics. He would give them a third All-Star who perfectly fits the timeline of Tatum and Brown. It would still take time for Towns to familiarize himself with the Celtic's system but once he meshed with Tatum and Brown, Boston would have their own "Big Three" in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Celtic's projected core of Dennis Schroder, Marcus Smart, Brown, Tatum, and Towns would give the Celtics a realistic chance of beating any powerhouse team in the league in a best-of-seven series.

Why The Timberwolves Would Make The Trade

Meanwhile, the proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Timberwolves if Towns is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise and already wants out of Minnesota.

"This trade would set the Timberwolves up beautifully for the future," Simon wrote. "They would have to take Al Horford in order to match salaries, but other than that they are just stocking up on young players and picks. They could build a nice foundation with this core. Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith are both coming off of great rookie seasons and could thrive as focal points of Minnesota’s offense. A similar statement could be made about Robert Williams III."

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Could Get D'Angelo Russell For Eric Bledsoe, Marcus Morris, Terance Mann & Draft Pick

