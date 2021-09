Cooper Hoffman, the 18-year-old son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman is making his acting debut later this year in MGM's Licorice Pizza, an American drama film written by Academy Award-nominee Paul Thomas Anderson, who worked with Phillip on five separate films prior to his tragic passing in February 2014.

The film is set in 1970s San Fernando Valley and follows Hoffman's character, a high school student and successful child actor who takes interest in a character played by Alana Haim.