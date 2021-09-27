Thomas Girardi is Living in $8,000 Per Month Assisted Living Facility

Thomas Girardi recently moved into a new home. And, according to a report shared by Radar Online, the living arrangement is costing the former attorney, who was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year, a whopping $8,000 per month.

As his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne lives in a single family home in Los Angeles, Thomas, who is accused of ripping off his former clients for millions of dollars in settlement funds, is being cared for at a luxury senior living facility somewhere nearby.

