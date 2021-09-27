Thomas Girardi is Living in $8,000 Per Month Assisted Living Facility

Thomas Girardi recently moved into a new home. And, according to a report shared by Radar Online, the living arrangement is costing the former attorney, who was diagnosed with dementia earlier this year, a whopping $8,000 per month.

As his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne lives in a single family home in Los Angeles, Thomas, who is accused of ripping off his former clients for millions of dollars in settlement funds, is being cared for at a luxury senior living facility somewhere nearby.

Thomas Girardi Moved in on August 9

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Girardi's younger brother, Robert, who is acting as his permanent conservator, confirmed the update to the court.

In his paperwork, Robert said Thomas has been living in the assisted living home since August 9th and noted that there are no plans for Thomas to ever move back into his former marital home with Jayne in Pasadena, California.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans well know, Girardi and Jayne had been living in a $10 million mansion before being accused of embezzling money from his clients.

Thomas Girardi's Former Home is Being Sold Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

In November of last year, Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi after two decades of marriage and quickly moved into a new home near Hancock Park.

Meanwhile, the home they once shared was put on the market as both Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into bankruptcy by creditors.

According to Radar Online, Girardi is believed to owe over $100 million to former clients, creditors, and other lenders, and Jayne is being sued for $25 million in transfers she reportedly received from Girardi and his firm.

Thomas Girardi is Taking Workout Classes

"Tom’s health and finances require that he be at a skilled nursing facility,” Robert wrote in his court documents, noting that in addition to early onset dementia and Alzheimer’s, Thomas is also dealing with “blindness in right eye, glaucoma in right eye” and hearing issues.

Thomas is also taking blood pressure medicine, using eye drops, and taking eye pressure medicine.

After moving into his new home, Girardi has been taking workout classes in an apparent effort to remain healthy as trustees attempt to gather his assets and repay those who are owed.

Erika Jayne is Living in a $7,500 Per Month Rental

As Girardi gets acclimated with his new living arrangements, Jayne has also moved into a new home.

As some may have seen, Jayne relocated from her and Girardi's former marital home in Pasadena to a rental in Los Angeles amid filming on the currently airing episodes.

According to OK! magazine, the property costs $7,500 per month, just $500 less than her estranged husband's new residence.

To see more of Jayne and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

