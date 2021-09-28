Trending Stories
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Brings The Heat In Nude Studio Look

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Fluffy Bathrobe For 4 A.M. Coffee

Celebrities

Lauren Alaina Stuns In Sheer Corset For New Music Release

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Impresses Teen Son In Plunging Dress

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Suffers Island Bicycle Accident In Bikini

Celebrities

Julia Rose Pulls Down Shorts For Jake Paul's Approval

Britney Spears Says Netflix Documentary Is Lies, Classless Trash

Britney Spears close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is big-time shading the latest documentary on her - and she did it while tugging down her shorts with a backyard video. The 39-year-old singer, already shading Hulu docu Framing Britney Spears in February of this year, voiced her disapproval for Netflix's Britney vs. Spears today in an Instagram post deeming the film a bunch of lies.

Posting for her 34.1 million followers on Monday, the "Toxic" hit-maker lashed out, saying poor footage had been picked, even saying the docu was the opposite of classy.

Warns Fans It Isn't True

Britney Spears in black shorts and shirt
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one showing the blonde's home in L.A. and flaunting her rock-hard abs in teeny-tiny white hot pants and a matching crop top.

The Grammy winner, using her caption to clearly state her views, told fans: "It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true !!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!!"

She Ain't Impressed

The newly-engaged star, set to marry 27-year-old beau Sam Asghari after announcing her engagement earlier this month, continued:

"Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier 🤷🏼‍♀️🤓😭 ??? Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world 😳 !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part."

Britney vs Spears will air today September 28, delving deeply into the star's 13 years of conservatorship. More after the video.

Touching On 'Project Rose'

Britney Spears in backyard blouse
BritneySpears/Instagram

The blonde then touched on the 2020-debuted photography project "Project Rose", a project bringing her flower crown and garden-set photos for much of last year on Instagram.

"Wow ... since it's such a kind world I will say The Rose Project 🌹 did stick and I will tell you why ... do you think things happen for a reason or by chance ??? The Rose Project - MY ROSE PROJECT - made me a believer !!!" she wrote. Spears added that she was wearing white for "new beginnings."

Big Drama This Month

Britney fronted media outlets last week for shock-deleting her Instagram, just days after she announced her engagement to personal trainer Asghari. The star stated that she'd be back as she took to Twitter, confirming she was taking a "break" to enjoy her engagement.

Now back on Instagram, the "Circus" singer has been sharing engagement getaway photos, ones the #FreeBritney movement has been shading as it claims her current pink hair was nowhere to be seen.

Britney later confirmed the pink dye had come out while she was washing her hair.

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Hurley Impresses Teen Son In Plunging Dress

September 28, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Karl-Anthony Towns For Five Players & Two First-Rounders

September 28, 2021

'Licorice Pizza' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

September 28, 2021

'Saturday Night Live' Season 47 Release Date, Cast, and Hosts - Everything We Know

September 28, 2021

'Welcome to Earth' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

September 28, 2021

Thomas Girardi is Living in $8,000 Per Month Assisted Living Facility

September 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.