Britney Spears Says Netflix Documentary Is Lies, Classless Trash

Britney Spears is big-time shading the latest documentary on her - and she did it while tugging down her shorts with a backyard video. The 39-year-old singer, already shading Hulu docu Framing Britney Spears in February of this year, voiced her disapproval for Netflix's Britney vs. Spears today in an Instagram post deeming the film a bunch of lies.

Posting for her 34.1 million followers on Monday, the "Toxic" hit-maker lashed out, saying poor footage had been picked, even saying the docu was the opposite of classy.