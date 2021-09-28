'Welcome to Earth' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Will Smith is headed to Disney+ for a new six-part series set to begin streaming later this year.

On September 27, Business Wire confirmed that Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, have teamed up with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and others on Welcome to Earth, which will follow the Academy Award nominee as he embarks on a number of different adventures around the globe.

"We think we know our planet. But there's still a secret world to be discovered," Smith says in a sneak peek.