'Welcome to Earth' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Will Smith smiling.
Shutterstock | 673594
TV
Lindsay Cronin

Will Smith is headed to Disney+ for a new six-part series set to begin streaming later this year.

On September 27, Business Wire confirmed that Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, have teamed up with Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and others on Welcome to Earth, which will follow the Academy Award nominee as he embarks on a number of different adventures around the globe.

"We think we know our planet. But there's still a secret world to be discovered," Smith says in a sneak peek.

When is the Release Date of 'Welcome to Earth?'

Will Smith is seen in 'Welcome to Earth.'
YouTube

According to the press announcement regarding Welcome to Earth, the six-part original series will begin streaming this December on Disney+. And, in a trailer, which was shared by National Geographic on YouTube, Smith made it clear that when it comes to adventure, he was seriously lacking when it came to checking off a number of bucket list moments.

"I've got a confession to make. I've never climbed a mountain, never swam in a lake, I was in a cave once. I'm beginning to think that I might be missing something," he admitted.

Who is in the Cast of 'Welcome to Earth?'

Will Smith wears black suit.
Shutterstock | 2914948

As Business Insider revealed to readers, Will Smith will be joined on the six-part original series by a number of top-of-class adventurers, including marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, National Geographic Explorer Albert Lin, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

While one particular adventurer applauds Smith for his bravery after watching him lower himself down into a hole, Smith quickly reminds him that he is an actor who "pretends for a living."

What is 'Welcome to Earth' About?

Will Smith wears a hard hat outside of a volcano.
YouTube

In the six-part original series, Smith will be seen going to the "ends of the Earth" with the help of some of "the best modern-day explorers."

As he revealed, he asked the group to take him to the ends of the Earth. And, in turn, they told him, "Oh, we can go further than that."

While much of the Earth is waiting to be uncovered, Smith told viewers, "If you go to the right place with the right guy, you just might find a portal into it."

Will Smith Loved the 'Crazy Idea' for 'Welcome to Earth'

Will Smith wears a gray button up and darker suit.
Shutterstock | 235897

When Smith, who boasts over 55 million followers on Instagram, took to his social media page to announce Welcome to Earth to his many fans, he confirmed National Geographic's involvement with the series.

"When [National Geographic] calls you with a crazy idea, you JUST SAY YES!! Been working on this one for a few years… #WelcomeToEarthSeries hits @disneyplus this December!" he teased.

Although Welcome to Earth does have a premiere date set for December, that exact date has not yet been revealed.

