Kaley Cuoco Enjoys 5 A.M. Coffee In Fluffy Bathrobe

Kaley Cuoco is back in her bathrobe and enjoying a post-shower coffee before some peoples' alarms go off. The 35-year-old sitcom star, whose early morning coffees are so popular, she kicked off her A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series last year, was up bright and early for a 5.41 a.m. caffeine fix today, sharing a brief story to Instagram to document it and even throwing out a mention of her recent European travels in the process.

No news on her recent divorce, but still plenty for fans to get their teeth into.