Kaley Cuoco Enjoys 5 A.M. Coffee In Fluffy Bathrobe

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up
KaleyCuoco/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is back in her bathrobe and enjoying a post-shower coffee before some peoples' alarms go off. The 35-year-old sitcom star, whose early morning coffees are so popular, she kicked off her A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series last year, was up bright and early for a 5.41 a.m. caffeine fix today, sharing a brief story to Instagram to document it and even throwing out a mention of her recent European travels in the process.

No news on her recent divorce, but still plenty for fans to get their teeth into.

5.41 A.M. Coffee

Kaley Cuoco smiles outdoors
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for photos. The Big Bang Theory alum, who last year fronted coffee chain Starbucks and has revealed she likes her coffee so hot, it burns her windpipe, updated in selfie mode and home as she chilled in a super-cute and fluffy pink bathrobe, also wearing a white head towel fashioned into a turban.

Sipping away as she got her caffeine, the blonde wrote: "Ugggh Mondays" as she added a 5.41 a.m. time-stamp, adding: "And I had to get a mug from Berlin obviously."

See More Photos Below

Kaley Cuoco with dog and coffee
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

The Berlin mention comes shortly after the star jetted out to Germany to shoot Season 2 of HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant, a series this year nominated for nine Emmy Awards, but sadly not snagging any wins. Kaley's mug showed a Berlin landmark. Her morning music? A little Green Day to get the day going.

Kaley continues to remain silent after September 3 marked her filing for divorce from equestrian husband Karl Cook, whom she married in 2018. Scroll for the divorce details.

Delivering Divorce Announcement

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook at an event
Shutterstock | 564025

The former couple announced their split at the start of September and jointly via a rep.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they stated, adding:

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together." Kaley has since denied her ex spousal support.

He's Still On Her Instagram

Kaley has removed the Mrs. Cook bio once introducing her as billionaire heir Karl's wife, but the newly-single star has not deleted photos of her ex from her feed. The last joint photo of her with Karl came on July 5 as the two welcomed new dog Larry into their home - the March 2020 move into the $12 million Hidden Hills property marked the former couple ending their "unconventional marriage" as they finally lived together.

Kaley was, before marrying Karl, wed to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

