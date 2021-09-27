Bethenny Frankel Showcases 'Red Carpet' Look In Cartoon Pajamas

Bethenny Frankel is enjoying a good old joke as she rocks cartoon emoji pajamas to mock-showcase her "red carpet" look. The 50-year-old Bravo star and entrepreneur, fresh from showing off how her underwear works as a bikini, was in her comfy PJs on Instagram recently, swiping rapper Saweetie's Met Gala comments and delivering a lip-synced video captioned: "Me on the red carpet last night" as her followers fell about laughing.

The video came with a stylish loungewear look, and it even impressed talk show queen Kelly Ripa. Check it out below.