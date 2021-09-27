Trending Stories
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Brings The Heat In Nude Studio Look

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Fluffy Bathrobe For 4 A.M. Coffee

TV

Shameless, Season 11 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

US Politics

Kevin McCarthy, Supreme Court Implicated In Plot To Overturn 2020 Election

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Seth Curry & Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Warriors In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster

Celebrities

Dove Cameron Caught Crying In Nightie With Uplifting End

Bethenny Frankel Showcases 'Red Carpet' Look In Cartoon Pajamas

Bethenny Frankel close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Bethenny Frankel is enjoying a good old joke as she rocks cartoon emoji pajamas to mock-showcase her "red carpet" look. The 50-year-old Bravo star and entrepreneur, fresh from showing off how her underwear works as a bikini, was in her comfy PJs on Instagram recently, swiping rapper Saweetie's Met Gala comments and delivering a lip-synced video captioned: "Me on the red carpet last night" as her followers fell about laughing.

The video came with a stylish loungewear look, and it even impressed talk show queen Kelly Ripa. Check it out below.

Met Gala Look

Bethenny Frankel in slit dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the video. The Skinnygirl founder, clearly in the mood for humor, had updated from her home and very much looking like she was planning a night in.

Posing in off-white pajamas with cartoon smileys on them, Frankel also rocked a fluffy faux-fur white jacket as she stood by her mirror. Makeup-free, and mouthing to Saweetie, the star said: "Right now, I'm wearing everything expensive, everything exclusive, and everything icy." She added not wanting to say too much because she didn't want "anybody biting."

See The Video Below!

The Real Housewives of New York alum, tagging Saweetie, added a #metgala2021 and #fashioninspo amid other hashtags, with the post now sitting at over 42,000 likes. "I love you Bethenny!" one user replied. Another asked why the star hadn't attended the high-profile fashion event in New York City, saying:

"Why havent u been invited to the Met Gala..?? U should be honored by every event.. for all ur humanitarian efforts.. I just don’t get it.." Scroll for more photos after the video.

Wearing Her Underwear As A Bikini

Earlier this month, Bethenny made headlines for a figure-flaunting and skimpy mismatched underwear selfie, one promoting her shapewear brand and once again delivering a little humor. Posing from her car and while headed to the beach, the star told her followers:

"When you arrive at the beach and realize your underwear can function as a bikini 👙#happyfriday #nofilter." See the photo below, one that adds to the pile of undies looks as Frankel embraces her body unfiltered and unedited - while making sales.

'Beautiful To Be Real At Any Age'

Bethenny Frankel underwear selfie
BethennyFrankel/Instagram

On August 10, and with absolutely no editing, Bethenny posed for an underwear selfie as she outlined the power of natural beauty.

"If I were a “filterer” I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50. #zeroglam #zerofilter," she wrote, adding:

"Why do I mention this all the time? Because I think it’s important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls’ and women’s self esteem." The star then confirmed it's beautiful to "be real at any age."

Latest Headlines

'Dragon Ball Super' Chapter 77 - Release Date & Spoilers: Bardock's Flashback Hinted!

September 27, 2021

Dove Cameron Caught Crying In Nightie With Uplifting End

September 27, 2021

Christina Aguilera Brings The Heat In Nude Studio Look

September 27, 2021

Kevin McCarthy, Supreme Court Implicated In Plot To Overturn 2020 Election

September 27, 2021

Gabby Petito Update: Funeral Held As Search For Brian Laundrie Continues

September 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Seth Curry & Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Warriors In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster

September 27, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.