Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Fluffy Bathrobe For 4 A.M. Coffee

US Politics

Kevin McCarthy, Supreme Court Implicated In Plot To Overturn 2020 Election

TV

Shameless, Season 11 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

News

Gabby Petito Update: Funeral Held As Search For Brian Laundrie Continues

Crime

What Happened To Christine And Jeremy Moody From ‘Snapped: Killer Couples’?

News

Elihue Parker, Kimberly Parker: TV One's 'Fatal Attraction' To Air Marine Sergeant's Brutal Killing

Dove Cameron Caught Crying In Nightie With Uplifting End

Dove Cameron close up
DoveCameron/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Dove Cameron wasn't above admitting she got caught crying her eyes out while in her nightgown yesterday. The 25-year-old actress and "We Belong" singer, known for keeping it both honest and positive on her Instagram, is fresh from a stunning social media update, one showing her all smiles but coming with an admission of tears shortly before the photos were taken.

Dove's Sunday photos showed her in a plunging and spaghetti-strap dress as she rocked a bold red lip - the caption explained more, though.

A Little Crying Never Hurt Anyone

Dove Cameron home selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Dove, who remains open about her mental health and has even called her self-care "not always pretty," shared stunning photos showing her by white-painted doors and wearing a revealing and classy white dress, one boasting sheer waist panels, pom-pom detailing, plus a skirt finish.

The Descendants actress, now in the news for her CW Powerpuff Girls role, posed with one hand to her face in the opening snap, also throwing out a pout with a swipe right and closing with an Ellen Bass quote.

Scroll For The Photos

The blonde beauty, who showcased her angelic features in the photos, took to her caption with love, confessing:

"When your best friend comes home to find you crying in your nightgown you take a 5 min writing break and you let her photograph you in the hallway 🫀 i’ve never looked more like myself to me."

The former Disney star's 44 million followers threw her over 1.2 million likes, with YouTuber Tana Mongeau also leaving one. Swipe below for the gallery, keep scrolling for more.

Says Self-Care 'Not Always Pretty'

Dove Cameron bathroom selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Dove's 2020, tough as it included her breakup from boyfriend Thomas Doherty, came with her opening up to Byrdie as she outlined not being proud of late mornings - in bed until noon some days. Speaking to the media outlet, Cameron revealed:

"I would love to be one of those people that says 'I wake up every morning at 5 a.m. And then I stretch, and then I fill my belly with lemon water.' But I'm not. I wake up anywhere from 8 a.m. to noon."

Calling Therapy 'Important'

The Emmy winner, who touched on recording new music and listed her beauty faves - not limited to castor oil for her brows - added:

"I'm such a manic creature. I feel like certain things can feel meditative for me. I definitely go to therapy, but I wouldn't necessarily say that it makes me feel great every time. I don't know if you go to therapy, but sometimes it can fuck up your day. But I definitely think therapy has been very important."

Latest Headlines

Christina Aguilera Brings The Heat In Nude Studio Look

September 27, 2021

Kevin McCarthy, Supreme Court Implicated In Plot To Overturn 2020 Election

September 27, 2021

Gabby Petito Update: Funeral Held As Search For Brian Laundrie Continues

September 27, 2021

NBA Rumors: Seth Curry & Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Warriors In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster

September 27, 2021

Cowboys GM Jerry Jones Says Micah Parsons Is The Reason Why They 'Didn't Cut Our Throat' In 2021 NFL Draft

September 26, 2021

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Considered 49ers As 'Top Choice' To Become 'New Destination'

September 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.