Dove Cameron Caught Crying In Nightie With Uplifting End

Dove Cameron wasn't above admitting she got caught crying her eyes out while in her nightgown yesterday. The 25-year-old actress and "We Belong" singer, known for keeping it both honest and positive on her Instagram, is fresh from a stunning social media update, one showing her all smiles but coming with an admission of tears shortly before the photos were taken.

Dove's Sunday photos showed her in a plunging and spaghetti-strap dress as she rocked a bold red lip - the caption explained more, though.