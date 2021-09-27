'Dragon Ball Super' Chapter 77 - Release Date & Spoilers: Bardock's Flashback Hinted!

Dragon Ball Super manga would soon reach the conclusion of the Granolah the Survivor Saga. The ongoing arc is based on Japanese manga series written by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou. It mainly focused on Granolah's desire to have his revenge against the Saiyan Army who attacked the Cerealian race and caused the death of his mother.

It has only been more than a week since Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 became officially available, but fans of the popular manga could no longer wait to see what will happen next.